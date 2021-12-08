Submit a Tip
Deadly house fire under investigation in Lake City; victim identified

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Lake City Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire.

The fire happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Morris Street, right across the street from Ward Memorial Stadium.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim in the house fire as 49-year-old Lawanda Bostic.

Right now it’s not clear how the fire started and if Bostic was the only one in the house at the time.

WMBF News has reached out to the Lake City Fire Department to gather more information on the fire.

