Dare Danyel: Making Glitter Bombs with Beachside Fluff

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Beachside Fluff is a Gourmet Cotton Candy Cart! It is great to have at any event.

Something unique they offer is a glitter bomb and they showed us the process of how one is made.

Glitter Bombs go great in Champagne or even Sprite for the kids. They are great for holiday parties, birthday parties, weddings, and gatherings with friends.

Learn more at beachsidefluff.com.

