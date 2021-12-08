Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an abandoned building early Wednesday morning in Conway, according to officials.

First responders were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive at 2:42 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said.

Casey added the building, which is behind the SureStay Hotel, is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The Conway Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

