Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Conway
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an abandoned building early Wednesday morning in Conway, according to officials.
First responders were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive at 2:42 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said.
Casey added the building, which is behind the SureStay Hotel, is a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
The Conway Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
