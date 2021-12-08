Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies man killed after car runs off interstate, catches fire in Florence County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a driver who died in a fiery crash Sunday night on I-20.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 28-year-old Steven Singleton of Conway was killed.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Singelton was on I-20 East when he ran off the left side of the road near mile marker 139, overcorrected and went off the roadway to the right.

The car then struck several trees and caught fire, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

