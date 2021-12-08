City of Loris releases conceptual draft plan for proposed recreation complex expansion

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Loris has released draft plans on what a proposed expansion of its recreation complex could look like.

The city is currently working on purchasing land on Heritage Road. The goal is to not only expand the city’s recreation center and construct flood ponds to help ease flooding on Forest Drive and other areas of the city.

Currently, Loris’ sports complex has five fields and one sports facility. The conceptual draft plan that was completed by the city’s engineer shows three lighted baseball fields, three lighted multi-purpose fields, a playground, picnic structures, a jogging trail and a wetland boardwalk.

Along with the amenities, there will be a stormwater detention pond to help with flooding.

City leaders hope by expanding the recreation complex it will help to grow tourism and bring more tournaments to the area which can help boost business for local restaurants and shops.

