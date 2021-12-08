Submit a Tip
CCU women defeat Wesleyan, move to 8-0 for first time in program history

Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team will host St. Mary’s College of California on Dec. 15
Senior Janeen Camp led the Chants with 16 points and 9 rebounds in the 116-39 win over Wesleyan.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Senior center Janeen Camp scored 16 points to lead six players in double figures as Coastal Carolina easily raced to a 116-39 win over an overmatched Wesleyan College Tuesday night at the HTC Center. The Chants improved to 8-0 on the season and set a program mark for most wins to start a season. The previous record was 7-0 set by the 2007-08 team.

Camp, who also had a team-high nine rebounds and was one of 13 players to get points for the Chanticleers, was joined in double figures by junior guards Deaja Richardson and Blayre Shultz, who had 15 and 14 points respectively. Senior forward Aja Blount, the team’s leading scorer at 17 points per game, added 11 points, while freshmen guards Jordyn Newsome and Kalaya Buggs had 10 apiece. Only one starter saw more than 12 minutes of action, as head coach Jaida Williams got to see her younger stars in action.

Coastal wasted little time in taking the upper hand. The Chants used a 23-0 run to take a commanding lead at 36-9 late in the first quarter.  Camp, Newsome, and Buggs had four points apiece on the run. The Chants had another run of 15 points to close the second quarter with freshman guard Angie Juste-Jean leading the way with five of those points. Coastal led 63-23 at the half.

The Chants threw a haymaker punch in the third quarter with a 27-0 run that put CCU up by a 66-point margin at 96-30. The Chants closed the scoring with three buckets that made the final margin of 77 points.

Coastal got 88 of its points in the paint and had plenty of breakaway layups, many that came on the heels of the Wolves’ 44 turnovers.

The Chants had a few other gaudy statistics as well – 34 assists and a rebounding margin of 46-20. Buggs led the Chants with nine assists while starting guard Arin Freeman had seven. Camp, whose sister Janae is a regular starter, led the home team with nine rebounds.

Coastal is back in action at 11 a.m. ET next Wednesday, on Dec. 15, when the Chants will host the Gaels of St. Mary’s College of California in the fifth game of a seven-game homestand.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

