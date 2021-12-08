Submit a Tip
CCU guard Rudi Williams named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Senior scored 49 points in wins over South Carolina and Winthrop
CCU guard Rudi Williams finished with 19 points in the win.
CCU guard Rudi Williams finished with 19 points in the win.(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina University’s Rudi Williams has been named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

The senior scored 49 points in Coastal’s wins over South Carolina and Winthrop, which included a 30-point explosion against Winthrop.

In averaging 24.5 points per game over the two-game period, he shot a blistering 74 percent (17-of-23) from the field and was a perfect 5-5 on his three-point attempts. He also hit 10 of his 14 free throws for 71 percent.

On top of his scoring, Williams added a double-double with 10 rebounds against Winthrop.

On the season, he is averaging 15.6 points per game and is shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 52.2 percent on his three-point field goals. He is also second on the team with 25 assists and in steals with 10.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

