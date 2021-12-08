Accident involving school bus slows traffic in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An accident involving a school bus has slowed traffic in Loris, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 3982 East Highway 9 Bypass in reference to the wreck at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The crash involved a bus and another vehicle, according to HCFR.

No injuries were reported, but the wreck has blocked lanes of traffic in the area.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid delays and for the safety of first responders at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.