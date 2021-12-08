Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Accident involving school bus slows traffic in Loris

An accident involving a school bus slowed traffic in Loris on Wednesday.
An accident involving a school bus slowed traffic in Loris on Wednesday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An accident involving a school bus has slowed traffic in Loris, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 3982 East Highway 9 Bypass in reference to the wreck at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The crash involved a bus and another vehicle, according to HCFR.

No injuries were reported, but the wreck has blocked lanes of traffic in the area.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid delays and for the safety of first responders at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
Bourque
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
Residents in one Conway neighborhood are on edge after dealing with smash and grab car...
Smash and grab spree hits dozens of cars in Conway neighborhood; residents on edge
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
First responders were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive at 2:42 a.m.,...
Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned building in Conway

Latest News

.
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after ramming, pushing car down Hwy. 501
.
Myrtle Beach police arrest Florida man in connection to two Black Friday robberies
.
Surfside Beach influx of commercial growth continues into 2022
Scoop N Swirl has been in business since 2002 and was and continues to be family owned since...
S.C. ice cream shop, struggling to stay open, saved by customers in early Christmas miracle