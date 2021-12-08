The 16th Myrtle Beach International Film Festival December 7-11

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The 16th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival (MBIFF) has set this year’s Festival dates for December 7th to 11th, 2021.

Winner of prestigious international and national awards, such as “Top 25 Film Festivals To Submit To In The World”, by Movie Maker Magazine, and recognition as one of the best film festivals in the world, by Film International, the MBIFF call for entry has closed for this year’s event and we can guarantee a phenomenal line up of films will be on the big screen this year.

Motion Pictures help individuals to feel, live and learn from other perspectives and storytelling. It is what we as a society need at this time and we are so happy to share the filmmakers hard work and excellence with others. To make people laugh, think, feel, discuss and contemplate, is an escape from the continual onslaught of bad news. Films which have run in our festival prior to this one, have stirred people in ways we could never imagine. It has inspired previous attendees to travel to areas they never thought they would. We have run into people here in Myrtle Beach and while in other parts of the country that have been to the festival and inevitably they say, do you remember that movie about… and they go on to tell us the whole movie over again and the sparkly in their eyes tells me that the movie they are describing has moved them not for a day or two, but years. This is something that you rarely hear about from blockbuster releases, they are a quick buzz then fall off hours after the watch. Movies such as these touch the soul and stay there. We are proud to be able to give the audience of film enthusiast real Motion Picture that creates conversations! We have World and United States Premieres taking place this year and many of the filmmakers will be in attendance. Filmmakers, industry professionals and actors from featured films, short films, and documentaries will participate in the popular “Film Talks” that will take place Thursday December 9th from 3:15pm to 5:15pm inside the theatre’s auditorium. This will be an open forum allowing interaction with the audience. Filmmakers and Actors will share their experiences and insider information on life behind and in front of the camera

A standard All Access Pass will also be available which includes access to; All Films and Events for $99.00There will be a very limited amount of individual screening block tickets available for purchase at $15 per screening block, there are 13 two-hour screening blocks. They will allow access to the purchased film block. Passes and Tickets are available on the website at MBIFF.COM or by phone at 843-497-0220.

For more information on purchasing tickets and event schedule, visit mbiff.com website, info@mbiff.com or call 843-497-0220.

