Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The 16th Myrtle Beach International Film Festival December 7-11

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The 16th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival (MBIFF) has set this year’s Festival dates for December 7th to 11th, 2021.

Winner of prestigious international and national awards, such as “Top 25 Film Festivals To Submit To In The World”, by Movie Maker Magazine, and recognition as one of the best film festivals in the world, by Film International, the MBIFF call for entry has closed for this year’s event and we can guarantee a phenomenal line up of films will be on the big screen this year.

Motion Pictures help individuals to feel, live and learn from other perspectives and storytelling. It is what we as a society need at this time and we are so happy to share the filmmakers hard work and excellence with others. To make people laugh, think, feel, discuss and contemplate, is an escape from the continual onslaught of bad news. Films which have run in our festival prior to this one, have stirred people in ways we could never imagine. It has inspired previous attendees to travel to areas they never thought they would. We have run into people here in Myrtle Beach and while in other parts of the country that have been to the festival and inevitably they say, do you remember that movie about… and they go on to tell us the whole movie over again and the sparkly in their eyes tells me that the movie they are describing has moved them not for a day or two, but years. This is something that you rarely hear about from blockbuster releases, they are a quick buzz then fall off hours after the watch. Movies such as these touch the soul and stay there. We are proud to be able to give the audience of film enthusiast real Motion Picture that creates conversations!  We have World and United States Premieres taking place this year and many of the filmmakers will be in attendance.  Filmmakers, industry professionals and actors from featured films, short films, and documentaries will participate in the popular “Film Talks” that will take place Thursday December 9th from 3:15pm to 5:15pm inside the theatre’s auditorium.  This will be an open forum allowing interaction with the audience.  Filmmakers and Actors will share their experiences and insider information on life behind and in front of the camera

A standard All Access Pass will also be available which includes access to; All Films and Events for $99.00There will be a very limited amount of individual screening block tickets available for purchase at $15 per screening block, there are 13 two-hour screening blocks. They will allow access to the purchased film block.  Passes and Tickets are available on the website at MBIFF.COM or by phone at 843-497-0220.

For more information on purchasing tickets and event schedule, visit mbiff.com website, info@mbiff.com or call 843-497-0220.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Residents in one Conway neighborhood are on edge after dealing with smash and grab car...
Smash and grab spree hits dozens of cars in Conway neighborhood; residents on edge
Arrest of Myrtle Beach substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching...
Arrest of MBHS substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching profession
An arrest has been made after a Myrtle Beach couple called for justice after their Pomeranian,...
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog

Latest News

gst
Trusted Home Services Showroom- Part 5
gst
Trusted Home Services Showroom- Part 4
gst
Trusted Home Services Showroom- Part 3
gst
Myrtle Beach International Film Festival