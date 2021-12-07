USC’s Foster Named First Team All-SEC by League Coaches

University of South Carolina senior defensive back Jaylan Foster was named first-team All-SEC as selected by the conference’s 14 head coaches, it was announced today.

Foster, a 5-10, 195-pounder from Duncan, S.C., is tied for the NCAA lead with five interceptions, the most for a Gamecock since 2004. He leads the team with 90 tackles, ranking 12th in the SEC with 7.5 tackles per game. A former walk-on, Foster was credited with 4.0 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry. He notched double figures in tackles in three games, including a career-high 13 stops against Tennessee. Foster was a Sporting News Midseason first-team All-American and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He was previously selected as a first-team All-SEC performer by USA TODAY.

Foster and the Gamecocks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will travel to Charlotte for a December 30 date in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC). Game time is set for 11:30 am ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Bryce Young, Alabama

RB

Tyler Badie, Missouri

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

WR

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Evan Neal, Alabama

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

AP

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Defense

DL

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Sam Williams, Ole Miss

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

LB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Damone Clark, LSU

DB

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jaylan Foster, South Carolina

Montaric Brown, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR

John Metchie III, Alabama

Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Ed Ingram, LSU

Cade Mays, Tennessee

Justin Shaffer, Georgia

C

Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Defense

DL

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Derick Hall, Auburn

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Jalen Carter, Georgia

LB

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB

Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Theo Jackson, Tennessee

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Lewis Cine, Georgia*

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State*

Special Teams

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS

Jameson Williams, Alabama