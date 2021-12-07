Police arrest suspect in February armed robbery in Georgetown
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown Police Department said it arrested a suspect in an armed robbery from February 2021 Tuesday.
According to GPD, 22-year-old Nasir Muhammad was arrested Tuesday near the intersection of Hazard Street and Emanuel Street.
Muhammad was arrested for a case involving an individual who was robbed at gunpoint in February of 2021.
GPD said Muhammad was charged with robbery, armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm.
“The Georgetown Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in the identification and apprehension”, said Interim- Chief William Pierce.
No bail has been set for Muhammad according to the Georgetown Detention Center.
