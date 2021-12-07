Police arrest suspect in February armed robbery in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown Police Department said it arrested a suspect in an armed robbery from February 2021 Tuesday.

According to GPD, 22-year-old Nasir Muhammad was arrested Tuesday near the intersection of Hazard Street and Emanuel Street.

Muhammad was arrested for a case involving an individual who was robbed at gunpoint in February of 2021.

GPD said Muhammad was charged with robbery, armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm.

“The Georgetown Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in the identification and apprehension”, said Interim- Chief William Pierce.

No bail has been set for Muhammad according to the Georgetown Detention Center.

