Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Smash and grab spree hits dozens of cars in Conway neighborhood; residents on edge

Residents in one Conway neighborhood are on edge after dealing with smash and grab car...
Residents in one Conway neighborhood are on edge after dealing with smash and grab car break-ins for months.(Source: WMBF News)
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway community wants answers after neighbors have been dealing with multiple car break-ins since October.

In the Kiskagee Parke neighborhood, it’s not hard to notice the cars that have their windows shattered and others that have plastic bags where the windows should be.

Jaclyn Hunt recently moved to the small neighborhood and has taken precautions to protect her belongings.

“I’m getting a Ring bell installed. Everyone around here is getting security,” said Hunt.

Neighbors said almost everyone in the community had items stolen from their cars. Now their fear is if these break-ins could lead into something worse.

“It worries me you know. When are they going to start breaking into the houses, our condos? And like I said we are not here 24/7. These break-ins are a big thing, it’s a big thing,” said resident Leroy Poole.

In a statement, the Conway Police Department said officers “responded to reports of multiple forced entries into vehicles.”

On Saturday, police confirmed there were 17 incident reports of break-ins in the area.

These break-ins have cost more than $500 in damages and four guns were stolen that night.

In the police report, it said that the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen from a Coastal Carolina University student.

No arrests have been in any of the cases yet.

The community has demanded more security in the neighborhood, but no action has been taken.

“I contacted the HOA and shoved it under the rug saying this is the season basically,” Hunt said.

Conway Police is actively working this investigation are asking anyone with information to call them at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
An arrest has been made after a Myrtle Beach couple called for justice after their Pomeranian,...
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog
The victim of a deadly weekend shooting in the Myrtle Beach area has been identified.
Victim in deadly shooting on Waccamaw Blvd. was in area on work visa, coroner says
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
North Myrtle Beach leaders vote to put $1.7M annually toward I-73

Latest News

The Augustines said their Pomeranian, Marshall, was attacked and killed while on a walk along...
Documents show 125 lb. Bullmastiff attacked, killed two dogs in Myrtle Beach
MUHAMMAD, NASIR WALI GEORGETOWN, SC
Police arrest suspect in February armed robbery in Georgetown
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
Two firefighters in Robeson County are accused of driving while intoxicated as they were...
Two firefighters in Robeson County charged with DWI while responding to fire