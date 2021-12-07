Smash and grab spree hits dozens of cars in Conway neighborhood; residents on edge

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway community wants answers after neighbors have been dealing with multiple car break-ins since October.

In the Kiskagee Parke neighborhood, it’s not hard to notice the cars that have their windows shattered and others that have plastic bags where the windows should be.

Jaclyn Hunt recently moved to the small neighborhood and has taken precautions to protect her belongings.

“I’m getting a Ring bell installed. Everyone around here is getting security,” said Hunt.

Residents from the Kiskadee Parke community are on edge after facing multiple car break-ins for months.



Neighbors said almost everyone in the community had items stolen from their cars. Now their fear is if these break-ins could lead into something worse.

“It worries me you know. When are they going to start breaking into the houses, our condos? And like I said we are not here 24/7. These break-ins are a big thing, it’s a big thing,” said resident Leroy Poole.

In a statement, the Conway Police Department said officers “responded to reports of multiple forced entries into vehicles.”

On Saturday, police confirmed there were 17 incident reports of break-ins in the area.

These break-ins have cost more than $500 in damages and four guns were stolen that night.

In the police report, it said that the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen from a Coastal Carolina University student.

No arrests have been in any of the cases yet.

The community has demanded more security in the neighborhood, but no action has been taken.

“I contacted the HOA and shoved it under the rug saying this is the season basically,” Hunt said.

Conway Police is actively working this investigation are asking anyone with information to call them at 843-248-1790.

