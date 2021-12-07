Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC State’s Durant Named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year

SC State DB Decobie Durant was named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday
SC State DB Decobie Durant was named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday(SC State Athletics)
By SC State Athletics
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Dec. 7, 2021 – Graduate defensive back Decobie Durant of South Carolina State was named 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) football Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

Redshirt senior quarterback Juwan Carter of Norfolk State the 2021 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, respectively.

The MEAC’s top football honors were bestowed upon the two stars during the 63rd Annual National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame Press Conference, which was aired live on ESPN3.

“These two young men represent the continuing legacy of stellar student-athletes that this conference has produced since its founding more than 50 years ago,” said MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas. “The work that they have done as both students in the classroom and athletes on the football field are a direct correlation to ideals taught by the institutions that they represent. So, congratulations are extended to them as they close out their college careers and take aim at what we know will be successful and productive lives.”

Durant (DB, 5-11, 180, Gr., Lamar, S.C.), considered one of the MEAC’s top pro prospects, earned MEAC Defensive Player of the Year following a final season that saw him accumulate 37 tackles, including 29 solo stops. He led the league in passes defended with 14 and tied for second in interceptions with three. Two of his interceptions came against nationally-ranked Clemson on Sept. 11.

Named a Preseason All-American and Preseason MEAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, Durant has two games left in his collegiate career: the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Atlanta, Ga., and the East/West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, for which he has accepted an invitation.

Durant was also named to the MEAC All-Academic Team earlier this fall.

Most Read

A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Residents in one Conway neighborhood are on edge after dealing with smash and grab car...
Smash and grab spree hits dozens of cars in Conway neighborhood; residents on edge
Arrest of Myrtle Beach substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching...
Arrest of MBHS substitute teacher raises questions about requirements for teaching profession
An arrest has been made after a Myrtle Beach couple called for justice after their Pomeranian,...
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog

Latest News

Senior Janeen Camp led the Chants with 16 points and 9 rebounds in the 116-39 win over Wesleyan.
CCU women defeat Wesleyan, move to 8-0 for first time in program history
CCU guard Rudi Williams finished with 19 points in the win.
CCU guard Rudi Williams named Sun Belt Player of the Week
Gamecocks DB Jaylan Foster was named first team All SEC by the coaches on Tuesday
USC’s Foster Named First Team All-SEC by League Coaches
D.J. Moore nominated by Panthers for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award