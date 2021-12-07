Pee Dee man pleads guilty in shaking death of infant daughter

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Bennettsville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2016 shaking death of his infant daughter, according to officials.

Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers said David Evege Garner pled guilty Monday to homicide by child abuse.

Garner will be given credit toward his sentence for the 24 months he was on house arrest, Rogers added.

According to previously released arrest warrants, Garner caused the death of the one-month-old baby girl after “shaking the child violently.”

The warrants also stated that Garner “did inflict physical injuries to the child and bruising” at a residence on Stoneway Road in Bennettsville.

The child was initially brought to the McColl Rescue Squad and was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg where she later died.

The child’s mother, Heather Roscoe, was also charged with homicide by child abuse in connection to the case.

Rogers said the charge against Roscoe, who was just 17 years old at the time of the infant’s death, was dismissed because of Garner’s plea.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.