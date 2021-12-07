Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach plastic bag ordinance delayed until July 2022

Consider This: Plastic bag ban was a positive decision
Consider This: Plastic bag ban was a positive decision
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted to delay the start of the plastic bag ban later than previously announced.

The city council Monday night passed the second reading of an ordinance to amend Ordinance 19-22 on Monday, changing the effective date for implementation of the city’s ban on single-use carryout bags by retail businesses from Jan. 1, 2022, to July 1, 2022.

Initially, the proposed ordinance had Jan. 1, 2023, as the new start date for the city’s ban; however, after input from the community and discussion among council members, it was decided to cut the proposed year-long postponement to a six-month postponement.

The council says the new six-month postponement is also driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and its continuing negative impact on manufacturing and shipping.

During the six-month delay, Destination North Myrtle Beach leadership will work with the city to form a committee to help educate local businesses and the public about what the ban on plastic bags will look like and to work with them to ensure that they are prepared to adhere to the ordinance when it becomes effective on July 1, 2022.

The Chamber will head up a committee and start right after the winter holidays. The mayor will put together a committee to keep the community informed about upcoming changes.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Horry County police investigating deadly shooting
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
One person was taken to the hospital with burns after this fire near the Forestbrook community...
1 burned in Horry County fire, crews say

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog
.
Concerns over substitute teacher requirements following MBHS arrest
Sen. Thomas Alexander, R – Oconee, speaks in his new role as Senate president in Columbia on...
SC Senate changes leadership as redistricting process continues
Melvin Ray Williamson was sentenced to 12-19 years in the Adult Department of Corrections and...
Former guidance counselor pleads guilty to sex crimes with a child