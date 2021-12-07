North Myrtle Beach plastic bag ordinance delayed until July 2022

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted to delay the start of the plastic bag ban later than previously announced.

The city council Monday night passed the second reading of an ordinance to amend Ordinance 19-22 on Monday, changing the effective date for implementation of the city’s ban on single-use carryout bags by retail businesses from Jan. 1, 2022, to July 1, 2022.

Initially, the proposed ordinance had Jan. 1, 2023, as the new start date for the city’s ban; however, after input from the community and discussion among council members, it was decided to cut the proposed year-long postponement to a six-month postponement.

The council says the new six-month postponement is also driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and its continuing negative impact on manufacturing and shipping.

During the six-month delay, Destination North Myrtle Beach leadership will work with the city to form a committee to help educate local businesses and the public about what the ban on plastic bags will look like and to work with them to ensure that they are prepared to adhere to the ordinance when it becomes effective on July 1, 2022.

The Chamber will head up a committee and start right after the winter holidays. The mayor will put together a committee to keep the community informed about upcoming changes.

