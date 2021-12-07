Myrtle Beach band travels to Hawaii to perform at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach is honoring the over 2,400 American lives lost that fateful day by performing at the annual remembrance ceremony in Hawaii.

The 23-member all-brass ensemble will also lay wreaths at the USS Arizona Memorial.

The group spent months raising thousands of dollars to be there for the ceremony.

Jennifer Egan, who serves as president of Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach, says this is a huge honor for them.

“Truly absolutely amazing to be there and to see the oil slicks that are still bubbling up around the ship. It’s bubbling up everyday, and to see the wall with all the names of all the people that passed away on that attack 80 years ago is really humbling as well. They all have a story and it is truly amazing,” Egan said.

Egan noted that most of the band members have military ties, so the performance in Hawaii means even more to them.

