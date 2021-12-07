Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Little slice of hell’ house to hit the market in Colorado

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A house is back on the market after its real estate listing went viral over the summer for describing it as a “little slice of hell,” KKTV reported.

The home was severely vandalized with graffiti and soiled carpets. After months of renovations, it looks completely different.

In July, the home sold for $580,000. It needed a lot of work - at least $150,000 worth.

“It’s probably one of the coolest experiences to see a house go from that, which is pretty much the worst that you’re going to see, to what it is today, which is incredible and beautiful,” said one of the people helping with the remodel.

Mimi Foster, the former listing agent, wasn’t sure this project could be tackled.

“Everything needs to be done, every surface in the house has black paint,” Foster said. “When I first came, the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

Now the next homeowner will be greeted with a new look.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement built up for this house, so we’re excited to be able to let people see it the right way instead of partially finished,” the remodeler said. “We want people to see it for what it is, which is a beautiful home.”

Police say an evicted tenant did all the damage to the house, but she was never charged.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.
Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift
An arrest has been made after a Myrtle Beach couple called for justice after their Pomeranian,...
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog
The victim of a deadly weekend shooting in the Myrtle Beach area has been identified.
Victim in deadly shooting on Waccamaw Blvd. was in area on work visa, coroner says
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
North Myrtle Beach leaders vote to put $1.7M annually toward I-73

Latest News

Fiery crash in Florence stops traffic on I-95 Tuesday night
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Michigan attorney general will review Oxford school shooting
Florence HS students aviation courses
Pee Dee high school students take flight in new aviation program
FILE - A woman holds a poster that reads "Abortion is Healthcare" as abortion rights advocates...
If Roe falls, some fear ripple effect on civil rights cases
Texas school district pulls 400 books from library shelves for review after lawmaker’s inquiry
Texas school district pulls 400 books from library shelves for review after lawmaker’s inquiry