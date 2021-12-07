HCSO honors K-9 retiree, swears in new pup

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Police have a new K-9 on the force as one veteran retires from the team.

The sheriff’s office held a special ceremony Tuesday morning to recognize K-9 Kane’s eight years of service and swear in newly-certified Rinko as his replacement.

Rinko is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Switzerland.

Corporal Misty Puckett who worked with both dogs says she’s had to adjust since working with Rinko.

“It’s very exciting,” said Puckett. “Kane is amazing and is so many things that anybody could ever ask for in a dog. Rinko is completely different. She’s a different breed, different energy. It’s been a lot of fun working and getting to know a new dog as well but it’s also challenging because I was so used to working him, his demeanor and how he does things.”

Rinko recently returned from a four-week long training camp in Georgia where she learned drug detection, human odor detection and trainer protection.

Kane is retiring to become a house dog.

