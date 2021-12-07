HCFR: 1 injured after Hwy. 17 crash, lanes closed

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 17 Bypass.

According to HCFR, a single-vehicle crash in the area of the Hwy. 17 Bypass and Lauderdale Blvd has lanes of traffic blocked.

HCFR was called to the area at 4:33 p.m. after reports of an overturned vehicle.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.