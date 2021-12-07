HCFR: 1 injured after Hwy. 17 crash, lanes closed
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 17 Bypass.
According to HCFR, a single-vehicle crash in the area of the Hwy. 17 Bypass and Lauderdale Blvd has lanes of traffic blocked.
HCFR was called to the area at 4:33 p.m. after reports of an overturned vehicle.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
