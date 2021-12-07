Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Former guidance counselor pleads guilty to sex crimes with a child

Melvin Ray Williamson was sentenced to 12-19 years in the Adult Department of Corrections and...
Melvin Ray Williamson was sentenced to 12-19 years in the Adult Department of Corrections and was ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years.(NC Judicial Branch)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - A former guidance counselor and 72-year-old Baptist Minister pleaded guilty to Statutory Sex Offense with a 10-year-old female in the Bladen County Superior Court on December 6, 2021.

Melvin Ray Williamson was sentenced to 12-19 years in the Adult Department of Corrections and was ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

The sexual assault took place over a period of 10 months in 2017 when the child was staying with Williamson at a residence in White Lake, N.C.

The 10-year-old female victim disclosed the abuse during the summer of 2020 and reported it to the Child Advocacy Center of Sampson County that she was molested.

When confronted by law enforcement, Williamson admitted his actions.

The court also entered a permanent no contact order to address concerns the victim had for the future.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Horry County police investigating deadly shooting
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
One person was taken to the hospital with burns after this fire near the Forestbrook community...
1 burned in Horry County fire, crews say

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog
.
Concerns over substitute teacher requirements following MBHS arrest
A lawsuit has been filed against Bank of America claiming that the company bent the rules and...
Lawsuit filed against Bank of America claiming company bent rules for Alex Murdaugh
Sen. Thomas Alexander, R – Oconee, speaks in his new role as Senate president in Columbia on...
SC Senate changes leadership as redistricting process continues