Former guidance counselor pleads guilty to sex crimes with a child

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - A former guidance counselor and 72-year-old Baptist Minister pleaded guilty to Statutory Sex Offense with a 10-year-old female in the Bladen County Superior Court on December 6, 2021.

Melvin Ray Williamson was sentenced to 12-19 years in the Adult Department of Corrections and was ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

The sexual assault took place over a period of 10 months in 2017 when the child was staying with Williamson at a residence in White Lake, N.C.

The 10-year-old female victim disclosed the abuse during the summer of 2020 and reported it to the Child Advocacy Center of Sampson County that she was molested.

When confronted by law enforcement, Williamson admitted his actions.

The court also entered a permanent no contact order to address concerns the victim had for the future.

