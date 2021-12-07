Food Lion employee in N.C. dies after being struck by forklift

DUNN, N.C. (WRAL/WMBF) - A Food Lion employee struck by a forklift at a distribution center has died.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Dereck Carrero was walking down an aisle on Saturday at the Food Lion distribution center on Arrowhead Road in Dunn, selecting products for an order, when he was struck by a high-reach motorized forklift driven by another employee.

Carrero, 22, from Hope Mills, was hospitalized at WakeMed with a severe head injury but died Monday night, officials said, adding that the incident appeared to be an accident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified.

