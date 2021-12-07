FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies, much needed rain chances return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front has moved through and temperatures continue to fall this morning. In fact, our high temperature has already happened at midnight with a reading of 64° in Myrtle Beach and 66° inland. As we go throughout the morning, those temperatures will continue to fall into the lower 50s, barely even climbing this afternoon.

While it's cloudy, rain chances are just limited at 20% today. (WMBF)

Cloudy skies, breezy winds and an isolated rain chance will be possible today. Afternoon highs will only climb to the low-mid 50s today with breezy winds out of the northeast keeping temperatures in check along with the cloud cover. As we head into the overnight hours tonight, our attention turns to a low pressure system that will approach the Carolinas, bringing the best rain chances we’ve seen in nearly a MONTH.

The past five rain events have been not only spread out but light in nature. Our last good rain? November 7th! (WMBF)

The last time we’ve actually picked up on substantial rainfall was November 7th in Myrtle Beach. We’re long overdue and it’s one of the many reasons we continue to look at an increasing drought.

Much needed rain returns on Wednesday, especially in the morning and through the early afternoon hours. (WMBF)

Thankfully, clouds and rain chances will return and be widespread at times Wednesday morning. Highs will struggle once again with temperatures only reaching the low-mid 50s. Rainfall totals will range from half an inch to around an inch for the area. While this rain won’t end the drought, it’s much-needed and we will take anything we can get.

A solid half an inch to an inch looks likely for this system on Wednesday. We will take what we can get! (WMBF)

Looking toward the end of the week, temperatures will remain in the mid-upper 50s on Thursday with sunshine working back to the forecast. Temperatures will rebound nicely for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s Friday. A few scattered showers will be possible Friday afternoon. These are so scattered that it won’t help everyone, but a few locations pick up on some rain. Another cold front is set to bring rainfall late Saturday night into early Sunday morning as highs go from the mid 70s on Saturday down to the lower 60s on Sunday.

