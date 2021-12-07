Submit a Tip
Federal judge sides with S.C, other states, blocks vaccine mandate for federal contract workers

For a third time, a federal judge has blocked a vaccine mandate imposed by the Biden...
For a third time, a federal judge has blocked a vaccine mandate imposed by the Biden Administration.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – For a third time, a federal judge has blocked a vaccine mandate imposed by the Biden Administration.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Gov. Henry McMaster, along with the attorneys general of six other states filed a lawsuit against enforcing a mandate that would require federal contract workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The lawsuit argues that the Biden Administration’s mandate is unconstitutional because if violates the Tenth Amendment and because only Congress has the power to make rules, not the president. The mandate also violates the federal Procurement Act, the Administrative Procedures Act and the federal Spending Clause, according to the lawsuit.

Judge Stan Baker in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Georgia (Augusta) heard oral arguments in the case on Friday and issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday against enforcing the vaccine mandate.

“Abuse of power by the Biden administration has been stopped cold again. The rule of law has prevailed and liberty is protected. When the President oversteps his authority the law is thankfully there to halt his misuse of power,” Wilson said.

The preliminary injunction on the vaccine mandate is for federal contractors nationwide, not just the states that filed the lawsuit.

Other federal judges have also temporarily blocked vaccine mandates for healthcare workers and for private companies with 100 or more employees.

“We fought all three, three separate cases, we’ve won all three, they’ll go on for hearings but the injunctions have been issued. There are no federal Biden mandates, vaccine mandates in South Carolina right now,” McMaster said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

