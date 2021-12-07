Documents show 125 lb. Bullmastiff attacked, killed two dogs in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Court documents provide new details on attacks that killed two dogs in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News obtained a courtesy summons that was issued on Sunday to the dog owner, Danielle Chappell. She faces charges of keeping/harboring a vicious/dangerous animal and nuisance animal.

WMBF News first brought viewers this story last week, after Diana and Norman Augustine, said their Pomeranian, Marshall, was attacked and killed by a larger dog on Nov. 21 along 73rd Avenue North.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The courtesy summons shows that the offending dog is a 125 lb. male Bullmastiff, named Samon Atticus.

Norman Augustine said that three women immediately left with the large dog following the attack and didn’t express any remorse.

After WMBF News first reported the attack, another person with a similar experience contacted the Augustines and then the Augustines brought the information to the police department.

The courtesy summons states that the second attack happened on Nov. 24 in the same area as the first one and a Portuguese Water Dog was severely injured and later died.

Diana Augustine said the fact that her dog and another were killed, has left her and her husband in disbelief.

“It’s left a big black cloud over the neighborhood,” said Diana Augustine.

According to the documents, the Bullmastiff “demonstrates a history, propensity or inclination to attack, cause injury and endanger the health, safety or welfare of persons.”

The dog is being boarded until the court determines the best course of action, according to police.

It was revealed during the investigation that Chappell was not home at the time of the incidents and the dog was being taken care of by someone else.

Police identified the dog walker as Viola Metza of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Arrests warrants have been issued for Metza since she has returned home to Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Chappell has been summoned to appear in court at 5 p.m. Thursday for the case.

The Augustines said they will be there for the hearing.

“We’re going to be there to testify. We’re just heartsick. We’ll probably eventually get another puppy because we need joy and happiness back in our lives,” Diana Augustine said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.