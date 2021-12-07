Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston residents got quite a surprise when they went to a local fast food restaurant.

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

A few lucky customers were able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there including the TikTok video below.

@delaneyfree

hap hap happy christmas from me and @officialchevychase @raisingcanes #vibing #raisingcanes #christmasvacation

♬ Drilla - liverpoolfans.com
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made after a Myrtle Beach couple called for justice after their Pomeranian,...
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog
The victim of a deadly weekend shooting in the Myrtle Beach area has been identified.
Victim in deadly shooting on Waccamaw Blvd. was in area on work visa, coroner says
Five charged with murder after deadly ‘gunfight’ in Pee Dee, deputies say
North Myrtle Beach leaders vote to put $1.7M annually toward I-73
Horry County police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog
.
Concerns over substitute teacher requirements following MBHS arrest
The Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach has the honor of performing in the annual Pearl Harbor...
Myrtle Beach band travels to Hawaii to perform at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
Ava Lee Pierce, left, is believed to be with Roxanne Parson, right.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old N.C. girl
Myrtle Beach band to perform at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
Myrtle Beach band travels to Hawaii to perform at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony