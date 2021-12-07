Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old N.C. girl

Officials say they were last seen in Climax, N.C., which is northeast of Ashboro.
Ava Lee Pierce, left, is believed to be with Roxanne Parson, right.
Ava Lee Pierce, left, is believed to be with Roxanne Parson, right.(Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl out of Randolph County in North Carolina.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. She’s described as approximately 3-foot-8 and weighing 20 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and has a birthmark on the right side of her abdomen.

Officials say Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson took the little girl. Parson is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has sores on her face.

Officials say they were last seen in Climax, N.C., which is northeast of Ashboro.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of a deadly weekend shooting in the Myrtle Beach area has been identified.
Victim in deadly shooting on Waccamaw Blvd. was in area on work visa, coroner says
An arrest has been made after a Myrtle Beach couple called for justice after their Pomeranian,...
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog
Five charged with murder after deadly ‘gunfight’ in Pee Dee, deputies say
North Myrtle Beach leaders vote to put $1.7M annually toward I-73
Horry County police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach police charge owner of dog in deadly attack that killed Pomeranian, another dog
.
Concerns over substitute teacher requirements following MBHS arrest
The Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach has the honor of performing in the annual Pearl Harbor...
Myrtle Beach band travels to Hawaii to perform at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
Myrtle Beach band to perform at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
Myrtle Beach band travels to Hawaii to perform at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony