‘You’re not alone’: Tidelands Health launches free support group for stroke survivors, caregivers

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – People who have suffered a stroke and their caregivers will have a place to go to share their experiences and struggles.

Tidelands Health has launched a support group to provide a comfortable environment for stroke survivors, their family members and their caregivers to share experiences.

“Having a stroke creates many challenges and is often a life-changing experience,” said Erin Brown, assistant director of orthopedics and neurosciences and stroke program coordinator at Tidelands Health. “We encourage all stroke survivors, their relatives, caregivers – anyone who is affected by stroke – to attend these sessions to find valuable support and resources. It’s always comforting to be around and share stories with those going through the same experience so you know you’re not alone.” Those who take part in the support group will also have a chance to get questions answered by Tidelands Health experts and also learn ways to prevent another stroke from happening.

The support group’s first meeting will be on Dec. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tidelands Health Neurological Rehabilitation Center at Waccamaw Medical Park East off Highway 17 Bypass.

The group will meet on the third Wednesday of every month at the same time and place.

If you would like more information on the support group you can call 843-652-1048.

