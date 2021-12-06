Tabernacle Church teams up with Tidelands Health for food bank

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tabernacle Church and Tidelands Community Health Resources teamed up to give more than food Monday.

For over 18 years, volunteers at Tabernacle Church run a daily weekday food bank for members in the community in need.

Monday, Tabernacle Church partnered with Tidelands Health to help build confidence and trust in the community and give out information concerning the COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

“It’s a great feeling, we love to come out to the community, speak to those communities, learn what they need and be able to provide that service and meet them where they are,” said Tidelands Health Community Wellness Supervisor Tyler Owens.

Not only did they provide information on COVID-19, but Tidelands Health also provided information on its Diabetes Prevention Program and its Positive Parenting Program. Tidelands says its goal is to provide as much information as possible to the community, while the Tabernacle Church provided much-needed food to those in need of help.

“These people are so very nice, they help everybody out, there’s a lot of people that need help this time of year and I need help because my husband’s not working right now, and I need help to get food,” said Peggy Sue Brown, a community member.

“With all that’s happening with COVID-19, some of us lots jobs, and to come here and see all the stuff they can do for us, it means the world,” said community member Eva Catino.

Christina Cortes, the director of the Tabernacle Church Food Bank, said she saw an increase in people coming to the food bank during the pandemic; one of the reasons Tidelands Health was brought in.

“When you see somebody that can’t wait to eat, and they open the food in the line because they didn’t know we were here for the 18 years,” said Cortes. “When you see them open up a piece of watermelon and gobble it down like we’re in a third-world county, that’s really touching.”

In two weeks, Tidelands Health will return to Tabernacle Church to administer the vaccine to members of the community.

