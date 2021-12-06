Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Steel mill in Georgetown set to restart operations in January

Liberty Steel announced on Monday it will resume production in mid-January.
Liberty Steel announced on Monday it will resume production in mid-January.(Live 5 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The steel mill in Georgetown will reopen after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liberty Steel announced on Monday it will resume production in mid-January.

It will allow 65 employees to return to work.

The plant in Georgetown will also integrate operations with Liberty’s plant in Peoria, Illinois to help clear a customer backlog.

Liberty Steel in Georgetown has also implemented efficiencies such as utility cost savings, rental equipment return and contractor reductions to improve its profitability and develop a sustainable long-term plan for the plant, according to the company’s website.

Liberty Steel came to the area in 2018 after the mill had been closed for three years. It has the capacity to make 750,000 tons of steel per year.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Horry County police investigating deadly shooting
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
One person was taken to the hospital with burns after this fire near the Forestbrook community...
1 burned in Horry County fire, crews say

Latest News

Governor Henry McMaster attended the Grand Opening of ADMA Biocenters newest location. They...
McMaster visits Myrtle Beach for grand opening of plasma donation center
Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
.
‘That community feeling’: Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging shoppers to visit locally owned stores...
‘That community feeling’: Myrtle Beach chamber encourages people to shop small for holidays