SCHP investigates fatal crash involving pedestrian on S.C. 9

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on S.C. 9 near Harvest Moon Drive Monday morning.

According to SCHP, a 2012 Volkswagon sedan was traveling south on SC 9 when a pedestrian traveling west attempted to cross SC 9.

SCHP says the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

