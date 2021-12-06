SCHP investigates fatal crash involving pedestrian on S.C. 9

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on S.C. 9 near Harvest Moon Drive Monday morning.

According to SCHP, a 2012 Volkswagon sedan was traveling south on SC 9 when a pedestrian traveling west attempted to cross SC 9.

SCHP says the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

