Rendering shows Myrtle Beach’s ‘City Square’ in Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has released a rendering of how the ‘City Square’ might look in the new Arts and Innovation District.

According to the city, the Downtown Development Office presented the illustration to city council last week.

“DDO staff and consultants held ‘listening sessions’ with people and groups about their ideas and needs for such a public space. This view [of the rendering] is looking west,” the city said on Facebook.

City leaders say they are making huge strides with the downtown master plan to make the Arts and Innovation District a “place to go.”

During a meeting last Thursday, officials said they continue to make progress securing storefronts for buildings along the street.

Improvements are already underway on 9th Avenue North and the proposed Performing Arts Center on Main Street.

The downtown master plan also includes a new library and art museum, along with private sector investments.

