One killed in Florence County after vehicle runs off road, catches fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Florence County.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11:45 p.m. on I-20 East near mile marker 139.

Jones said a Toyota Camry ran off the roadway to the left, overcorrected, and went off the roadway to the right. The vehicle then struck several trees and caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, troopers confirmed.

The name of the driver killed was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.