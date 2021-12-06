Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach leaders to vote on putting $1.7M annually toward I-73

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach leaders could become one of the first governments in our area to commit money to bring I-73 to the Grand Strand.

The North Myrtle Beach City Council will vote Monday night on a resolution to potentially contribute $1.7 million annually to help fund I-73.

Back in October, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that he would ask state lawmakers to set aside $300 million to help fund the completion of I-73 that would run from I-95 to the Grand Strand. The entire project is expected to cost $1.6 billion in total. McMaster said that the state will come up with half of the $1.6 billion, while the federal and local governments are responsible for the other half. It would mean that local governments in Horry, Dillon and Marion counties would have to help with funding.

RELATED COVERAGE | McMaster recommends $300 million to help fund completion of I-73 project to Myrtle Beach

“The resolution proposes funding of $1.7 million annually for a currently undetermined number of years that must be used solely for the actual construction of I-73 within Horry County,” the city council agenda states.

The proposed resolution in North Myrtle Beach states that a number of qualifications must be met before the city’s contribution can take place.

Those qualifications include:

  • Any funds contributed by the city cannot be used for rights-of-way, construction documents, engineering and legal services, environmental studies and/or reports of any kind. The money must be used solely for the construction of I-73.
  • The funds should not be used for Highway 22 or any other roadways.
  • Other counties, cities and towns in South Carolina that would benefit from I-73 must also participate in funding the project.
  • Construction must begin on or before Dec. 31, 2024.

North Myrtle Beach will use hospitality tax revenue to contribute to the I-73 project.

Back in October, a proposed resolution was put before the Horry County Council that called for committing $4.2 million in hospitality fees for the next 30 years toward the interstate project.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County Council rejects plan to help fund I-73, passes Highway 90 funding

Horry County Council voted against the resolution. Some on council argued that the focus needs to be on local roads. They also wanted to wait and see if the federal government and other local municipalities will dedicate money to the completion of the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Horry County police investigating deadly shooting
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
One person was taken to the hospital with burns after this fire near the Forestbrook community...
1 burned in Horry County fire, crews say

Latest News

.
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
.
Faith Outreach Ministries hosts bowling fundraiser for food distributions Saturday
.
Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian
Liberty Steel announced on Monday it will resume production in mid-January.
Steel mill in Georgetown set to restart operations in January