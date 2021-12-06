Submit a Tip
Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade highlights weekend full of holiday events

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Floats of all sizes lined up Sunday for the annual Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade.

Thousands of people showed up for the family-friendly event, with many floats throwing out candy to children before Santa’s arrival.

The event helped foster a sense of normalcy this holiday season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“It’s a beautiful day and a lot of festive people to be jolly,” said Theresa Gursky.

For many who came to watch the parade, it meant spending a day with the people they love.

“It’s a great day here in Murrells Inlet today. I am here with my family and friends and all of the above back there,” said Jaime Drescher. “We come every year. We tailgate a little bit and Santa Claus is my favorite.”

Event organizers said this year is one of the biggest, as almost 300 floats registered for the parade.

Spectators also gave back to the community by bringing toys for children in need.

If you missed the parade, there are other events for the whole family can enjoy this holiday season.

For a list of events, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

