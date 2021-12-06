Missing persons group to join search this weekend for missing Mullins man

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A group that aims to help find missing people will be part of a search this weekend for a Mullins man who was last seen months ago.

Andre “Pee Wee” Weeks was last seen in September. Mullins police said he was last seen by officers around the South Parks Street area.

The CUE Center for Missing Persons reports that people in the community have searched some vacant buildings that Weeks used and they haven’t seen him.

Weeks has a couple of distinguishing scars including a facial scar over his left eye and across the bridge of his nose. He is also missing top front teeth and has a scar on his ankle.

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, people with the CUE Center will be out continuing the searching for Weeks.

If you have any leads that will help in the search, call the CUE Center at 910-343-1131 or Lt. Hartson at 843-464-2363.

