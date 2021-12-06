Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lawmakers in Washington remember the late Senator Bob Dole

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Capitol Hill icon passed away at 98 Sunday. Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) is being remembered by colleagues and friends as a hero whose legacy will live on.

There has been a bipartisan outpouring of support for the late senator, who served in the Senate for 27 years.

Before serving in the Senate, the Russell, Kan. native was nearly killed in World War II, sustaining injuries that stayed with him the rest of his life.

“He didn’t have the ability to shake a hand in kind of the normal way, but he went out of his way to make sure that every World War II veteran, really every veteran, knew that he or she was appreciated,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

Moran shared stories with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau of being with Dole as he greeted World War II veterans at the memorial in Washington - a memorial Dole helped make a reality.

Moran says Dole is the first senator he ever met. He called Dole an unscripted, witty war hero who devoted his life to serving his nation in conflict and in peacetime.

Others around Capitol Hill joined Moran in mourning the death of a man they looked up to as a mentor, colleague, and friend.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the longest serving senator, worked alongside Dole for years. He posted on Instagram Sunday:

Moran believes most Kansans would say they still wish Bob Dole was their senator today. Moran says Dole loved his state, especially the people in it.

“They knew that Bob Dole cared about them and worked hard on their behalf,” said Moran.

Moran says he expects Dole’s remains to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. He also expects a memorial service to take place at the National Cathedral.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
(AP)
1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
A firefighter was hurt after crews responded to a fire on Tidewater Drive in North Myrtle Beach...
Firefighter hurt while responding to fire in North Myrtle Beach
Conway police investigating multiple vehicle break-ins
Horry County police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster lit the state Christmas Tree at the 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting...
SC governor holds Christmas open house at his home
Bob Dole, a giant of the Senate and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, has died.
South Carolina leaders react to death of Bob Dole
.
Horry County growth spurs Council redistricting
Millions of Americans rely on insulin every day to manage diabetes, but some report having to...
Bipartisan bill would set cap on insulin costs in South Carolina
Two U.S. representatives from South Carolina have introduced legislation to revise eligibility...
Reps. Clyburn, Rice introduce bill to revise disaster relief grants