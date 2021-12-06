Investigation continues after man shot, killed on Waccamaw Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left a man dead in the Myrtle Beach area.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Waccamaw Boulevard for reports of a shooting, according to a report from Horry County police.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying half in his vehicle when they arrived on scene, the report stated.

Security guards assisted officers with first aid, but the victim was soon pronounced dead by Horry County Fire Rescue.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the shooting.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County police more information on the case but have yet to hear back.

The investigation is ongoing.

