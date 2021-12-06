Horry County group honoring COVID survivors, victims with holiday baskets

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One local group is honoring survivors and those who have lost someone to COVID-19 with baskets this holiday season.

The Young Omegas Mentoring Program, established by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, is all about teaching young men how to give back to the community.

The group wants COVID-19 survivors and their families to know the community is here for them. They say the pandemic has impacted everyone, and they want to use the baskets as a way to show support to those hit the hardest.

“Personally, I have lost two cousins to COVID. We have had several coworkers who have lost family members to COVID, who have also been stricken with COVID, so it is a worldwide situation and we want to address it by doing something good from the heart for people,” said committee chair Romulus Mcneill.

The group will be handing out the baskets on Saturday, Dec.18.

