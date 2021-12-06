Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County group honoring COVID survivors, victims with holiday baskets

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One local group is honoring survivors and those who have lost someone to COVID-19 with baskets this holiday season.

The Young Omegas Mentoring Program, established by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, is all about teaching young men how to give back to the community.

The group wants COVID-19 survivors and their families to know the community is here for them. They say the pandemic has impacted everyone, and they want to use the baskets as a way to show support to those hit the hardest.

“Personally, I have lost two cousins to COVID. We have had several coworkers who have lost family members to COVID, who have also been stricken with COVID, so it is a worldwide situation and we want to address it by doing something good from the heart for people,” said committee chair Romulus Mcneill.

The group will be handing out the baskets on Saturday, Dec.18.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Horry County police investigating deadly shooting
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
One person was taken to the hospital with burns after this fire near the Forestbrook community...
1 burned in Horry County fire, crews say

Latest News

.
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
.
Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian
Horry County group honoring COVID survivors, victims with holiday baskets
Horry County group honoring COVID survivors, victims with holiday baskets
Floats of all sizes lined up Sunday for the annual Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade.
Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade highlights weekend full of holiday events