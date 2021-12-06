Submit a Tip
Five charged with murder after deadly ‘gunfight’ in Pee Dee, deputies say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Five people have been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting in Darlington County.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the suspects as:

  • Martez Draequan Commander
  • Paul Jermain Sexton
  • Shykeem Shakur McCoy
  • Devarious Senceir Wilson
  • Rector Tyrin Bishop
The suspects are accused in a shooting that happened at the intersection of Beatrice Street and Indian Branch Road in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 6.

Arrest warrants state the suspects were engaged in a “gunfight with multiple people,” leaving the victim dead.

The victim was identified by Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee as James Bishop, 20, of Darlington.

Deputies said the suspects were all taken into custody between Friday, Dec. 3, and Monday, Dec. 6. The U.S. Marshals assisted the sheriff’s office in locating and arresting the suspects.

The suspects are all charged with murder and are being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

