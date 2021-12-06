FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory, slow morning commute expected

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dense Fog is causing widespread reduced visibility this morning and will lead to a slow morning commute as you plan to start the new work week. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 AM this morning where the visibility will remain less than half a mile or worse through most of the morning.

Dense Fog will cause a slow morning commute as you plan to start your week. (WMBF)

Drive slow this morning, use your low beam lights and be sure to leave enough space between you and the car in front on you! It’s going to be a while before we can get this fog to lift out of the area this morning. Models suggest we will begin to see some improvements by 8 AM with the clearing starting to be more area wide by 9 AM this morning. Regardless, be patient on your morning drive.

Fog will clear out by the middle of the morning with some sunshine through the middle of the day. (WMBF)

Once we can get the fog out of here, sunshine will return to the forecast with highs in the low-mid 70s today. It’s going to be a great day to get outside and enjoy a nice start to the week. Clouds will quickly begin to increase this evening and into overnight hours. There’s just enough moisture in place for where an isolated shower or two will be possible tonight and into Tuesday. Regardless, rain chances remain at 20%.

We're looking at cooler temperatures for the middle of the week with clouds and rain chances becoming a little bit more common by Wednesday. (WMBF)

Highs on Tuesday will struggle. Cloud cover and a wind shift will bring temperatures back into the mid 50s with an isolated shower throughout the day. By Wednesday, we’re tracking the chance for much-needed rain. An approaching cold front will bring a nice rain chance to the region with scattered showers throughout the day on Wednesday. Rain chances are up to 60% with the best chances early Wednesday and through the early afternoon hours. Highs on Wednesday will remain in the mid-upper 50s. Rainfall totals through Wednesday range from half an inch to an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

