Drinks with Danyel: Events with Santa around the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Santa Claus is spending time in South Carolina before he heads back to the North Pole for Christmas!

Events he will be at:

Friday, December 10th: Dinner with Santa at Grumpy Monk at Broadway at the Beach from 5pm-8pm

Saturday, December 11th: Shakes and Sundaes with Santa at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar at The Market Common from 3pm-5pm

Sunday, December 12th: 21 and over only for a Boozin’ and Crusin’ with Santa on The Pie Eyed Parrot, board at 12:30pm and depart at 2pm

Wednesday, December 15th: Dinner with Santa at Jerk Shack in Surfside Beach from 5pm-7pm

Thursday, December 16th: Shakes and Sundaes with Santa at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar at The Market Common from 6pm-8pm

Friday, December 17th: Dinner with Santa at Grumpy Monk in Carolina Forest from 5pm-8pm

Saturday, December 18th: Santa will be at the Wicked Holiday Market at the Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet from 12pm-5pm

Sunday, December 19th: Brunch with Santa at The Sneaky Beagle in Carolina Forest from 11am-1pm

Wednesday, December 22nd: Dinner with Santa at Grumpy Monk in North Myrtle Beach from 5pm-8pm

