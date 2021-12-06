Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Drinks with Danyel: Events with Santa around the Grand Strand

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Santa Claus is spending time in South Carolina before he heads back to the North Pole for Christmas!

Events he will be at:

Friday, December 10th: Dinner with Santa at Grumpy Monk at Broadway at the Beach from 5pm-8pm

Saturday, December 11th: Shakes and Sundaes with Santa at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar at The Market Common from 3pm-5pm

Sunday, December 12th: 21 and over only for a Boozin’ and Crusin’ with Santa on The Pie Eyed Parrot, board at 12:30pm and depart at 2pm

Wednesday, December 15th: Dinner with Santa at Jerk Shack in Surfside Beach from 5pm-7pm

Thursday, December 16th: Shakes and Sundaes with Santa at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar at The Market Common from 6pm-8pm

Friday, December 17th: Dinner with Santa at Grumpy Monk in Carolina Forest from 5pm-8pm

Saturday, December 18th: Santa will be at the Wicked Holiday Market at the Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet from 12pm-5pm

Sunday, December 19th: Brunch with Santa at The Sneaky Beagle in Carolina Forest from 11am-1pm

Wednesday, December 22nd: Dinner with Santa at Grumpy Monk in North Myrtle Beach from 5pm-8pm

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Horry County police investigating deadly shooting
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
One person was taken to the hospital with burns after this fire near the Forestbrook community...
1 burned in Horry County fire, crews say

Latest News

gst
Drinks with Danyel: Events with Santa
gst
Booth's Christmas Tree Farm- Part 2
gst
Booth's Christmas Tree Farm- Part 1
Booth's Christmas Tree Farm- Part 3
Booth's Christmas Tree Farm- Part 3