Drinks with Danyel: Events with Santa around the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Santa Claus is spending time in South Carolina before he heads back to the North Pole for Christmas!
Events he will be at:
Friday, December 10th: Dinner with Santa at Grumpy Monk at Broadway at the Beach from 5pm-8pm
Saturday, December 11th: Shakes and Sundaes with Santa at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar at The Market Common from 3pm-5pm
Sunday, December 12th: 21 and over only for a Boozin’ and Crusin’ with Santa on The Pie Eyed Parrot, board at 12:30pm and depart at 2pm
Wednesday, December 15th: Dinner with Santa at Jerk Shack in Surfside Beach from 5pm-7pm
Thursday, December 16th: Shakes and Sundaes with Santa at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar at The Market Common from 6pm-8pm
Friday, December 17th: Dinner with Santa at Grumpy Monk in Carolina Forest from 5pm-8pm
Saturday, December 18th: Santa will be at the Wicked Holiday Market at the Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet from 12pm-5pm
Sunday, December 19th: Brunch with Santa at The Sneaky Beagle in Carolina Forest from 11am-1pm
Wednesday, December 22nd: Dinner with Santa at Grumpy Monk in North Myrtle Beach from 5pm-8pm
