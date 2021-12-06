Conway leaders approve restrictions on where people can open carry in city

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – There are certain places in Conway where people won’t be able to open carry.

The Conway City Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance that prohibits people from open carry in city buildings and during a city-permitted event such as parades and festivals.

The South Carolina Open Carry with Training Act went into effect in August, which allows Concealed Weapon Permit owners the option to carry their handguns openly.

Police Chief Dale Long presented the idea of implementing restrictions last month. He said there are already restrictions for open carry at schools and at the county courthouse, which is why he believes it should also apply to city government buildings.

The Conway City Council re-iterated during its last meeting that open carry would still be allowed under normal circumstances, just not in city buildings or during city events, like parades and festivals.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately.

