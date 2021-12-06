Submit a Tip
Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm in Conway has been a family tradition for 59 years

By Halley Murrow
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm in Conway was established in 1962. Family owned and operated for generations, they grow 6 types of Christmas trees you’re able to cut down and take home.

In addition to their own trees, they offer Frasir Firs they outsource since they won’t grow in South Carolina. You can even get your perfect Christmas Tree flocked to look like it’s branches are covered in snow.

Come along with us for everything you need to know.

