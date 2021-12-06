All lanes closed after 2-car accident at 707, Holmestown

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County fire Rescue is advising motorists to avoid the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road in Myrtle Beach after a two-car accident has blocked all lanes of traffic.

According to HCFR, teams were dispatched to the area at 5:12 p.m.

HCFR says one person has been taken to the hospital with injuries.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

