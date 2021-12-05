Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Williams scores 30, Coastal men take down Winthrop, 74-64

Senior completed a double-double with 10 rebounds
Kansas State transfer Rudi Williams scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on...
Kansas State transfer Rudi Williams scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on Saturday.(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. – Senior guard Rudi Williams scored a career-high 30 points and junior point guard Ebrima Dibba made five free throws in the final 1:12 as Coastal Carolina held off Winthrop for a 74-64 win Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.

Williams was one of four players in double figures for the Chanticleers, who led from the mid-way point of the first half and improved to 5-3 with their second win in a row. Dibba added 15 points while Vince Cole had 11 and Garrick Green had 10. Williams, a 6′2″ guard transfer from Kansas State, also grabbed 10 rebounds and missed just four shots on the day. Junior big man D.J. Burns led Winthrop with 18 points, but the Eagles slipped to 4-4.

Williams hit on 11-of-15 attempts on his way to the first double-double of his career, and the sharpshooter combined with Dibba to score the final 13 points for the Chants. Winthrop was able to pull within six points, at 56-50 with about seven minutes remaining, but Coastal held off a comeback with good free throw shooting down the stretch. Dibba and Williams combined to make 8-of-10 free throws in the final four minutes. Williams added a couple drives for buckets as well.

After five early lead changes, Williams and Green hit consecutive three-pointers to punctuate a 14-0 run that put the Chanticleers in front by 13, at 31-18. But Winthrop’s Patrick Good found the range on three three-pointers in the final minutes of the first half to cut the Coastal advantage to 36-28 at the break. But Coastal would lead the rest of the way. Williams had a terrific first half, with 14 points, five rebounds and two brilliants assists. Green had seven points and five rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

Coastal’s leading scorer, sophomore center Essam Mostafa was held to just four points in 19 minutes of action, but the Chants still held a sizeable 43-28 rebounding advantage with a balanced effort on the boards. In addition to Williams’ 10 rebounds, Green had seven and Mostafa and Cole had seven apiece.

Coastal was 26-of-57 from the field (46 percent), including 17 points off 13 offensive rebounds. The Chanticleers made seven three-pointers, including four by Williams, and they were 15-of-24 from the line (68 percent).

Coastal will return to action Monday, hosting Mercer in the third game of a six-game home stand over just 16 days. Game time is 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
A firefighter was hurt after crews responded to a fire on Tidewater Drive in North Myrtle Beach...
Firefighter hurt while responding to fire in North Myrtle Beach
Conway police investigating multiple vehicle break-ins
Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary

Latest News

The Coastal Carolina women's basketball team celebrating its 58-46 win over Wofford.
CCU women rally to beat Wofford, tie record with 7-0 start
Clemson Tigers
Clemson WR Ladson, QB Phommachanh leaving football program
CCU softball.
Coastal Carolina softball announces full 2022 schedule
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
New Orleans? Boca Raton? A look at Coastal Carolina’s potential bowl destinations