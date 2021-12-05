Submit a Tip
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital

TMTG’s plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — Donald Trump’s new social media company and its special purpose acquisition company partner say the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors. The former president launched Trump Media & Technology Group in October as he unveiled plans for a new messaging app called “Truth Social.”

It would rival Twitter and other social media that banned him following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

TMTG’s plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp. The institutional investors were not identified in a press release issued Saturday. The investment would come after the merger.

