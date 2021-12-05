South Carolina, North Carolina to meet in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading to a familiar bowl destination, and are facing a familiar opponent.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl announced Sunday that the Gamecocks will take on North Carolina on Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Gamecocks finished the regular season 6-6 under first-year head coach Shane Beamer. The Tar Heels, in the second year of Mack Brown’s second stint as head coach, also finished 6-6.

It’ll be the 59th all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and Tar Heels, and the first since North Carolina’s 24-20 win in Charlotte back in 2019.

