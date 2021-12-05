Submit a Tip
South Carolina leaders react to death of Bob Dole

Bob Dole, a giant of the Senate and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, has died.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders from the Palmetto State shared their condolences and memories of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole on social media on Sunday.

Dole died early Sunday, according to a statement from his wife, Elizabeth. He was 98.

A World War II veteran, Dole spent 36 years in Congress and also ran for president three times - most notably in 1996 as a Republican.

Several South Carolina leaders provided statements on his death throughout the day Sunday.

Sen. Tim Scott said Dole “embodied what it means to be a true statesman.”

“I respected his character and commitment to American ideals,” tweeted Rep. Jim Clyburn. “Our country has lost one of its great champions.”

Fellow Rep. Ralph Norman commended Dole’s service during World War II, calling him “an honorable leader throughout his entire life.”

Former South Carolina governor and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley also tweeted about the news, saying Dole’s “life and legacy serves as an example to every American.”

