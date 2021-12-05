South Carolina leaders react to death of Bob Dole

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders from the Palmetto State shared their condolences and memories of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole on social media on Sunday.

Dole died early Sunday, according to a statement from his wife, Elizabeth. He was 98.

A World War II veteran, Dole spent 36 years in Congress and also ran for president three times - most notably in 1996 as a Republican.

MORE COVERAGE | Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Several South Carolina leaders provided statements on his death throughout the day Sunday.

Sen. Tim Scott said Dole “embodied what it means to be a true statesman.”

My prayers are with the Dole family as they mourn the passing of Senator Bob Dole. With his legendary service to America stretching nearly 8 decades, Bob embodied what it means to be a true statesman. https://t.co/BdAIXNzyNA — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) December 5, 2021

“I respected his character and commitment to American ideals,” tweeted Rep. Jim Clyburn. “Our country has lost one of its great champions.”

I am saddened to learn of Bob Dole’s passing. He was a true statesman who served his country with distinction for 79 years.



I respected his character and commitment to American ideals. Our country has lost one of its great champions. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) December 5, 2021

Fellow Rep. Ralph Norman commended Dole’s service during World War II, calling him “an honorable leader throughout his entire life.”

He was not only decorated WWII veteran, but also an honorable leader throughout his entire life.



I’m saddened to learn of the passing of former Sen. Bob Dole. Please take a moment to lift him and his family up in prayers. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) December 5, 2021

Former South Carolina governor and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley also tweeted about the news, saying Dole’s “life and legacy serves as an example to every American.”

Senator Dole stands as one of our nation’s greatest public servants. His life and legacy serves as an example to every American. He believed that freedom is worth protecting and service above self. My prayers are with the Dole Family. May he Rest In Peace. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 5, 2021

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.