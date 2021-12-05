Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC governor holds Christmas open house at his home

Gov. Henry McMaster lit the state Christmas Tree at the 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting...
Gov. Henry McMaster lit the state Christmas Tree at the 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting Sunday night in Columbia. The tree, a 35-foot sheared Concolor Fir, came from the Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland.(WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife Peggy are inviting people to come to their house Monday evening to view their Christmas decorations and listen to carols.

The open house at the Governor’s Mansion in downtown Columbia is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The Columbia Garden Club is decorating the mansion and light refreshments will be served. Simone Bryant of Benedict College has been invited to sing Christmas carols.

Admission is free, but the governor and first lady ask guests to please bring canned goods to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Guided tours of the governor’s mansion are also available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings over the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
(AP)
1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
A firefighter was hurt after crews responded to a fire on Tidewater Drive in North Myrtle Beach...
Firefighter hurt while responding to fire in North Myrtle Beach
Conway police investigating multiple vehicle break-ins
Myrtle Beach Couple seeking justice for Pomeranian killed by larger dog
Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian

Latest News

.
‘Why would he take a gun to school?’: Parents concerned after student brings gun to Lumberton elementary school
.
Myrtle Beach police locate dog, identify owner connected to attack that killed Pomeranian
Conway residents looking to preserve Whittemore Elementary School as building faces demolition
Conway residents looking to preserve Whittemore Elementary School as building faces demolition
One person was taken to the hospital with burns after this fire near the Forestbrook community...
1 burned in Horry County fire, crews say