Tulsa, Old Dominion to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The matchup for this year’s Myrtle Beach Bowl has been set.

Tulsa and Old Dominion will meet on Dec. 20 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, per an announcement on social media.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL 🚨



We have a matchup! Get ready to see Tulsa and Old Dominion battle it out in Myrtle Beach, SC at 2:30 pm EST on Monday, December 20th on ESPN. Get your tickets now! https://t.co/TwlhYLoiCX pic.twitter.com/80iYVFq07n — Myrtle Beach Bowl Game (@MBBowlGame) December 5, 2021

Old Dominion will enter the postseason after going 6-6 in the regular season, but with a 5-3 record in Conference-USA. The bowl bid at Coastal Carolina’s home field also comes ahead of the Monarchs’ move to the Sun Belt Conference, scheduled to take place in 2023.

Tulsa is also coming off a 6-6 regular season, which included the Golden Hurricane’s narrow 8-point loss to eventual College Football Playoff semifinalist Cincinnati.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Tickets are still available, click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.